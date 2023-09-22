Double luck? Indian schoolbus driver in UAE wins 2nd lottery; grabs Rs 22L

Abu Dhabi: A 45-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw for the second time.

The winner Riyas Parambathkandy, who hails from Kerala, and lives in Abu Dhabi, has won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,58,157.00) in the latest draw.

Parambathkandy, who works as a school bus driver, has been buying tickets since 2008 with 15 of his friends. He received a prize of Dirhams 40,000 (Rs 9,03,381) for the first time in 2012.

He was thrilled to learn that he had won. He plans to use a portion of his money to bring his wife and kids to Abu Dhabi for a 2-month vacation.

Besides Parambathkandy, three others— Bimlesh Yadav, Shea Mithila and Babin Urath won Dirhams 100,000 each.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during September automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirhams 100,000 every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the month of September will have a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33,91,98,053) on Tuesday, October 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.