Doubt Congress will get ‘even 40 seats’ in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2024 8:27 pm IST
WB CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Photo: PTI.

Kolkata: In a scathing attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday challenged the Congress to take on the BJP in the Hindi heartland states and said she has doubts whether the grand old party will secure “even 40 seats” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee also criticised the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which traversed through the state’s six districts, comparing it to a “mere photo opportunity” for “migratory birds” who have descended upon the state.

“I proposed that Congress contest 300 seats (across the country where BJP is the main opposition), but they refused to heed. Now, they’ve arrived in the state to stir up Muslim voters. I doubt whether they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300,” Banerjee asserted.

Speaking during a dharna in Kolkata to demand the clearance of the state’s dues by the Centre, Banerjee reiterated that her party was willing to form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, but highlighted that it was the grand old party which declined her offer.

“We were open to an alliance, offering them two seats which they rejected. Now let them contest in all 42 seats alone. Since then, there has been no dialogue between us,” she remarked.

