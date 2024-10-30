Download TGPSC Group 3 exam hall tickets from Nov 10-17

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 3 exam candidates can now download hall tickets from November 10 till November 17.

In a media release on Wednesday, October 30, the TGSPSC said that candidates can download hall tickets through the website by clicking here. Candidates will be allowed inside the examination centre from 8:30 am for the first session and 1:30 pm for the afternoon session, the media release said.

The TGPSC Group 3 examination will be held on November 17 and 18.

How to download Group 3 exam hall ticket

To download the TGPSC Group 3 hall ticket, you can: