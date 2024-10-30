Download TGPSC Group 3 exam hall tickets from Nov 10-17

The TGPSC Group 3 examination will be held on November 17 and 18.

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 3 exam candidates can now download hall tickets from November 10 till November 17.

In a media release on Wednesday, October 30, the TGSPSC said that candidates can download hall tickets through the website by clicking here. Candidates will be allowed inside the examination centre from 8:30 am for the first session and 1:30 pm for the afternoon session, the media release said.

How to download Group 3 exam hall ticket

To download the TGPSC Group 3 hall ticket, you can:

  1. Go to the official TGPSC website
  2. Find the TSPSC Group 3 Admit Card link and click on it
  3. Enter your User ID and Password
  4. The call letter will be displayed on your computer
  5. Download or print the admit card PD

