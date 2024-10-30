Special protection force replaces Battalion constables at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has replaced the four battalions of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) from armed guards, patrolling, access control and anti-sabotage checks, with the Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF) at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with immediate effect.

The duties of the quick response team have been extended for the commandos of the OCTOPUS, and the law and order protection personnel of Hyderabad city police, as per the earlier government order from 2023.

A new government order was issued by chief secretary Santhi Kumari to that effect on Wednesday, October 30, handing over the charge of Telangana Secretariat to the director general of police (DGP), TGSPF.

The change happened in view of battalion police constables working under various commandants, and their families protesting and demanding the state government to implement the “One State-One Police” policy since October 21.

Around 39 battalion constables have been suspended since then, with 10 dismissed from service.