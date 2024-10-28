Hyderabad: TGSP personnel at Secretariat warned against joining protests

The TGSP officials have been asked to exit social media groups with immediate effect.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 28th October 2024 7:25 pm IST
Chief Security Officer of Telangana Secretariat warns TGSP police personnel against getting involved in any protests near Secretariat.

Hyderabad: In a stern warning to all the battalion constables and officers of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) deployed at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, its chief security officer (CSO) issued a memo on Monday, October 28, cautioning them against taking part in any protest or social media engagement that could adversely affect the integrity of TGSP.

Informing them that there would be Section 144 in effect within a 2 km radius of the Secretariat starting Monday, the CSO warned that dissent from any quarters within the organisation would have repercussions for the entire TGSP.

The CSO has asked the constables and officers of TGSP to inform their families not to participate in any protests, road blockades or laying siege to the Secretariat, as well as refrain from involving in unnecessary issues.

Observing that certain TGSP personnel were acting as admins in various social media groups spreading adverse information and inciting other personnel, the CSO has ordered the officials to exit the groups with immediate effect.

Also Read
Hyderabad police commissioner issues clarification over ban on public gatherings

He warned them against posting information, liking or sharing any posts that could incite the police personnel.

He said the department is under constant monitoring and urged them to perform their duties at the Secretariat. The CSO added that intelligence on their meetings and plans will be accessible to the establishment.

If anybody failed to follow the instructions, the CSO stated that legal as well as departmental action would be initiated against them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 28th October 2024 7:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button