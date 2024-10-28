Hyderabad: TGSP personnel at Secretariat warned against joining protests

Hyderabad: In a stern warning to all the battalion constables and officers of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) deployed at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, its chief security officer (CSO) issued a memo on Monday, October 28, cautioning them against taking part in any protest or social media engagement that could adversely affect the integrity of TGSP.

Informing them that there would be Section 144 in effect within a 2 km radius of the Secretariat starting Monday, the CSO warned that dissent from any quarters within the organisation would have repercussions for the entire TGSP.

The CSO has asked the constables and officers of TGSP to inform their families not to participate in any protests, road blockades or laying siege to the Secretariat, as well as refrain from involving in unnecessary issues.

Observing that certain TGSP personnel were acting as admins in various social media groups spreading adverse information and inciting other personnel, the CSO has ordered the officials to exit the groups with immediate effect.

He warned them against posting information, liking or sharing any posts that could incite the police personnel.

He said the department is under constant monitoring and urged them to perform their duties at the Secretariat. The CSO added that intelligence on their meetings and plans will be accessible to the establishment.

If anybody failed to follow the instructions, the CSO stated that legal as well as departmental action would be initiated against them.