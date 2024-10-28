Hyderabad police commissioner issues clarification over ban on public gatherings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand issued a clarification on Monday regarding the restrictions imposed on public gatherings, protests, and demonstrations across the city.

He stated that such measures are routinely implemented by police across the country based on situational needs.

No connection to Diwali festival celebrations, says Hyderabad police commissioner

In response to the recent one-month ban prohibiting public assemblies and demonstrations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, a netizen questioned, “Is the govt scared or what …? that it goes down again back to his place”.

Responding to the comment, CV Anand clarified, “This is just to clarify that this notification has nothing to do with the Deepawali festival celebrations. There are some other groups of people who are planning various types of agitations , surprise raids on secretariat , CMs residence , DGP office ,Rajbhavan etc .We have intelligence about it and this notification is to give legal backing to any police action in arresting such elements or detaining them . This is very routinely done by police all over the country depending on the need . This is not a curfew as some are falsely claiming . So relax.”

Details of ban on public gatherings in Hyderabad

The order was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (previously recognized as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code). It restricts gatherings of five or more individuals, effectively suspending all public meetings, processions, rallies, and demonstrations.

The mandate also limits the use of banners, placards, flags, or any electronic symbols that could incite public disorder.

The official notification from the Commissioner stated, “Reliable information has been placed before me that several organizations and parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City by resorting to dharnas and protests.”

The order will remain in effect until 6 pm on November 28.