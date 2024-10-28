Hyderabad police imposes one-month ban on public gatherings

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at preserving public safety and order, Hyderabad police has imposed strict restrictions on public gatherings, protests, and demonstrations across the city.

This one-month ban, which began on Sunday, October 27, prohibits any form of public assembly or demonstration in Hyderabad, as well as Secunderabad. The order will be in force till 6 pm on November 28.

The measure is intended to prevent potential unrest and ensure a peaceful environment for the city’s residents.

Details of ban on public gatherings in Hyderabad

The order was issued by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, who enforced the directive under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (previously recognized as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code). The mandate restricts the gathering of five or more individuals, effectively suspending all public meetings, processions, rallies, and demonstrations.

It also restricts the use of banners, placards, flags, or any electronic symbols that could incite public disorder.

Reasons behind the restrictions

The official notification issued by the Commissioner mentioned, “Reliable information has been placed before me that several organizations, and parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, by resorting to dharnas and protests”.

As a preventive measure, the Commissioner stated, “With a view to maintain public order. peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad City, I, CV Anand, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City in the exercise of the powers vested in me under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier under section 144 CrPC) do hereby prohibit every kind of gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings and prohibit any individual, groups of individuals from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad”

Exceptions

While the order restricts most forms of public gatherings, it does allow peaceful protests in designated areas. Indira Park’s Dharna Chowk, a well-known site for peaceful demonstrations, remains accessible for groups wishing to stage protests without causing disruptions elsewhere in the city.

However, any dharna or protest outside this designated area is strictly prohibited, and violators, especially near sensitive locations like the Secretariat, will face legal action under relevant penal laws.