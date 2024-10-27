After IIT Bombay dance performance, IIT Roorkee student’s video sparks reactions

After the dance performance by IIT Bombay students, a video of a girl student from IIT Roorkee went viral on social media.
The clip, which shows her dancing to the popular Bollywood song “Taras Ni Aaya” during a college event, has sparked reactions from both critics and supporters.
Reactions to IIT Roorkee student’s dance video
Critics have blamed item songs in Bollywood for such performances at renowned institutions. Some even questioned her upbringing.
One person wrote, “Time has come to finish bollywood. This is planned agenda to destroy our nation.”
Another commented, “Is this an IIT Roorkee student? She doesn’t look like one.”
Here are some other reactions from netizens over IIT Roorkee video:
IIT Bombay students’ dance video
Recently, a dance video from IIT Bombay also received criticism. Some netizens labeled it as “vulgar” and inappropriate for an academic setting.
The clip, which features a group of students dancing to the popular Bollywood song “Munni Badnaam” during a college event, sparked reactions from both critics and supporters.
Reacting to the IIT Bombay students’ dance video, one user remarked, “Cheap… doesn’t look like people get an education here… seems like something else,” while others blamed Bollywood and the media for influencing students with suggestive content.
Many defended the students
On the other hand, many defended the students, arguing they should be allowed to have fun and enjoy college life. Supporters pointed out that the dance was simply part of a cultural event. One user commented, “I don’t find anything vulgar.”
As the debate continues over the IIT Bombay students’ dance, the video of the IIT Roorkee student has also gone viral on social media platforms.