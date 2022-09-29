Dozens fall ill due to gas leak in Aligarh factory

"The factory was immediately evacuated following the gas leak and the situation has returned to normal. The affected people are being treated," said a police spokesperson.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 29th September 2022 2:35 pm IST
Dozens fall ill due to gas leak in Aligarh factory
ians

Aligarh: Dozens of persons reportedly fell ill following gas leak in a meat factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district on Thursday.

“The factory was immediately evacuated following the gas leak and the situation has returned to normal. The affected people are being treated,” said a police spokesperson.

Also Read
Congress prez poll: MLAs from MP to reach Delhi to back Digvijaya

The incident took place in Al-Dua meat factory that is owned by Haji Zaheer.

MS Education Academy

According to reports, dozens of men and women started falling unconscious and were rushed to the J N hospital for treatment.

The reasons for the leakage of the gas were being ascertained.

Details are awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button