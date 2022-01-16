Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Ramallah: Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, medics said.

Palestinian medics said that at least 15 protesters were injured by rubber-coated metal gunshots and dozens suffered suffocation after they inhaled the teargas fired by the Israeli soldiers near Nablus and Qalqilya cities on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to witnesses, the clashes broke out between dozens of protesters and Israeli soldiers after the Palestinians organised two weekly protests against the Jewish state’s settlement expansion plans and confiscation of lands in the West Bank.

They said that the clashes were fierce in the village of Beit Dajan east of Nablus, and that the Palestinians threw stones at the soldiers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Meanwhile, six other Palestinians were injured during a protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum east of Qalqilya.

There has been no immediate response from the Israeli army in regards to the clashes.