Dozens of Palestinians injured in Zionist attack in West Bank

Dozens of Palestinians were injured and suffocated on Sunday by live-fire and rubber bullets during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in separate locations in the West Bank, Wafa News Agency reported.

Clashes erupted in seven locations in the West Bank, resulting in the injury of about 145 with live and rubber bullets and suffocation cases.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews dealt with 145 injuries, including 18 with live bullets, and the rest with rubber bullets and cases of suffocation during confrontations with the Israeli army in several governorates in the West Bank.

Similar confrontations erupted at the Hawara checkpoint, south of Nablus, during which two young men were injured by rubber bullets, one burned, and 14 suffocated, according to a statement by the Red Crescent.

In the centre of the West Bank, the Red Crescent Society reported that it had dealt with two injuries with rubber bullets and four suffocation injuries during the clashes that erupted at the Beit El checkpoint, north of the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

#عاجل| الهلال الأحمر: 3 إصابات بالرصاص الحي خلال مواجهات بين الشبان وجنود الاحتلال في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس — وكالة شهاب | عاجل (@ShehabBreaking) May 29, 2022

In the south of the West Bank, medical sources said that four Palestinians were wounded by live bullets in Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, including a serious wound to the chest.

#عاجل| الهلال الأحمر: "100 إصابة بالضفة برصاص الاحتلال وقنابل الغاز حتى اللحظة توزعت في الخليل ونابلس وأريحا وطولكرم وعزون والبيرة". — وكالة شهاب | عاجل (@ShehabBreaking) May 29, 2022

Similar confrontations erupted at the entrance to the town of Halhul in Hebron, and others in the town of Taqu, near Bethlehem, south of Bethlehem.

Medical sources said that dozens of Palestinians suffocated during these confrontations.

وكالة شهاب: "فيديو للمواجهات التي اندلعت مع الاحتلال عند حاجز حوارة جنوب نابلس نصرة للقدس والأقصى". pic.twitter.com/7tGUOtMEkB — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 29, 2022

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes in Jerusalem

Israeli settlers on Sunday attacked Palestinians and their homes in Al-Sumoud camp in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in the centre of occupied East Jerusalem.

The settlers threw stones at the houses, in addition to smashing the cars of the citizens parked in front of their houses.

الشيخ جراح قبل قليل: مستوطنون يعتدون على المقدسيين وممتلكاتهم بحماية شرطة الاحتلال.

🇵🇸#مسيرة_الاعلام_لن_تمر #lebintel pic.twitter.com/wkFw68ZJkI — LebIntel #BREAKING #Middle_East (@lebintel) May 29, 2022

Video clips also showed the occupation forces using wastewater to suppress young men.

#عاجل قوات الاحتلال تقمع الشبان في حي الشيخ جراح بالاستعانة بالمياه العادمة pic.twitter.com/MOkxzMslfI — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 29, 2022

As per media reports, the camp residents responded to the settlers’ attacks. It was not known whether there were casualties among the Palestinians.

مصادر محلية: "تضرر مركبات فلسطينية جراء اعتداءات المستوطنين في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس". pic.twitter.com/iydDL6fh90 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 29, 2022

#صور| وكالة شهاب: "آثار اعتداءات المستوطنين في حي الشيخ جراح في القدس المحتلة". pic.twitter.com/5XLsHvFWlK — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 29, 2022

This coincides with the march of flags, which was organized on Sunday evening in Jerusalem to celebrate the occupation of the eastern part of the city.

The march, with the participation of tens of thousands of Israelis, passed through Bab al-Amud and the Old City and is scheduled to end at the Al-Buraq Wall adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli army in separate locations in Jerusalem and the West Bank, in protest against the march.