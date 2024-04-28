Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested at Arizona State University

Demonstrations against Israeli military action in Gaza are spreading on major university campuses across the US

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th April 2024 12:02 pm IST
Los Angeles: A total of 69 protesters attending a pro-Palestine protest on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, the main campus of the public research university in the Phoenix metropolitan area, were arrested for “violating university policy.”

The protesters were arrested early on Saturday “for trespassing after they set up an unauthorised encampment, in violation of university policy,” said a statement released by the university, Xinhua news agency reported.

Demonstrations against Israeli military action in Gaza are spreading on major university campuses across the US, with hundreds arrested, as the protracted conflict in Gaza has become a humanitarian catastrophe.

On Saturday, at least 22 Palestinians were killed and several others injured due to Israeli airstrikes on central and southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

