DPRs for Hyderabad Metro to Medchal, Shameerpet, Future City complete

Image: The Hyderabad Metro train
Hyderabad metro

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) managing director NVS Reddy on Thursday, May 22, clarified that there was no ambiguity in the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed Metro corridors to Medchal, Shameerpet, and Future City.

Reddy was responding to a news report suggesting otherwise. He stated that the DPRs for Metro Phase-2(B) have been fully prepared and were approved by the HAML Board on May 8, 2025.

The DPRs are currently under the state government’s review, he added, explaining that full details could not be disclosed until the government gives its approval. The news report also included detailed proposals for transforming JBS into an international hub, as directed by chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The proposed Phase-2(B) spans 86.1 kilometres with an estimated project cost of Rs 19,579 crore, covering the corridors from JBS to Medchal, JBS to Shameerpet, and RGIA to Future City (Skill University).

Corridor breakdown:

  • JBS–Medchal: Fully elevated corridor, 24.5 km with 18 stations
  • JBS–Shameerpet: 22 km with 14 stations; 20.35 km elevated and 1.65 km underground (near Hakimpet Airport)
  • RGIA–Future City: 39.6 km; 1.5 km underground from the airport, 21 km elevated, and 17 km at grade via Pedda Golconda and Raviryala ORR exits.

The HAML MD emphasised that the Phase-2(B) DPRs have been comprehensively prepared, keeping in mind metro construction norms followed in other states and Hyderabad’s future traffic requirements, while meeting central government guidelines.

He said further details would be shared publicly once the state government approves the DPRs and forwards the proposal to the central government.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 22nd May 2025 7:30 pm IST

