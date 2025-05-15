Hyderabad Metro fares revised; new rates effective from May 17

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling on the Hyderabad Metro Rail will have to pay extra for their daily commutes, as the metro authorities have introduced a new fare system that will be implemented from May 17, 2025.

The minimum fare for a journey up to 2 km is Rs 12. For distances between 2 to 4 km, the fare is Rs 18, while travelling between 4 to 6 km will cost Rs 30. Passengers travelling 6 to 9 km will pay Rs 40, and those going 9 to 12 km will be charged Rs 50.

The fare increases to Rs 55 for distances between 12 to 15 km, Rs 60 for 15 to 18 km, and Rs 66 for 18 to 21 km. For longer journeys between 21 to 24 km, the fare is Rs 70, and any travel beyond 24 km will cost Rs 75.

Recommended fares for the Hyderabad Metro

Fare Zone KMs Fare change in Rs 1 Up to 2 kms 12 2 over 2-4 18 3 over 4-6 30 4 over 6-9 40 5 over 9 to 12 50 6 over 12 to 15 55 7 over 15 to 18 60 8 over 18 to 21 66 9 over 21 to 24 70 10 over 24 75

The amendment follows suggestions provided by a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) formed under Section 34 of the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002. The committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, was mandated to propose a fresh fare structure consistent with affordability and financial viability.

The committee presented its report on January 25, 2023, and under Section 37 of the Act, its suggestions are binding on the Metro Railway Administration.

The officials said the new structure has been worked out in a way to balance operational feasibility of the Metro and affordability for the public. This is the first fare hike since the Metro started operations, and the move is likely to alleviate financial worries as maintenance expenses increase.