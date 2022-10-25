Dr AMVR Narendra enrolls in ‘Holistic Wellness’ program at HHF

Hyderabad: Dr AMVR Narendra Senior consultant Hemato Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at Care Hospital has enrolled himself in the “Holistic Wellness” at a city-based NGO, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF).

The Holistic Wellness program will have risk assessment as per World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, wherein BMI, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, and Base Metabolic Rate (BMR) will be measured to assess the overall health status and disease control in known cases of diabetes, hypertension, or both and other chronic diseases.