Dr Farida Al Hosani first UAE woman to join WHO pandemic advisory group

Abu Dhabi: Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokeswoman for the UAE’s health sector, becomes the first United Arab Emirate (UAE) female to join World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) advisory group.

Dr Farida will serve as a member until 2024. She is also the Executive Director of Infectious Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and has been the public face of the UAE’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic since April 2020.

“Dr Al Hosani said she was honoured to have the opportunity of contributing my expertise to addressing global pandemics and advancing pandemic preparedness at a global level,” Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to working closely with partners and experts from all over the world to support international healthcare efforts and build a healthy future for generations,” she added.

Dr Farida AlHosani, the first Emirati woman to be part of the advisory group will serve for a period of 3 years and strengthen the sharing of information concerning influenza viruses with pandemic potential, and help facilitate increased access to vaccines in developing countries

Members of the advisory group are appointed by the Director-General of the World Health Organization and serve in their personal capacity and as experts for a term of three years.

The main objective of the framework is to improve and enhance the exchange of information about influenza viruses with human pandemic potential, and to increase access to vaccines and other pandemic-related supplies in developing countries.

The PIP Framework was adopted in May 2011 by the 64th World Health Assembly which comprises 18 members drawn from three member states in each WHO region.