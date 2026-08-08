Dr MCR Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences to be opened soon

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has said that the Dr Marri Chennareddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Sanathnagar will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The minister visited the hospital on Saturday, August 8, to inspect the infrastructure, medical services, doctors, staff, security and other support systems.

He instructed the officials of Health, Roads and Buildings and other departments to complete all the remaining work on a war footing and prepare the hospital for full-fledged services.

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He said that TIMS must be developed to provide complex medical services like state-of-the-art medical equipment, modern infrastructure, super-speciality medical departments, critical care, emergency medicine, and organ transplants on a single platform.

He said that after TIMS becomes fully functional, pressure on the main government hospitals in Hyderabad will decrease and more opportunities will be available for patients requiring super-speciality medicine.