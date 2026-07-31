Telangana renames TIMS Sanathnagar after Dr Marri Chenna Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, July 30, renamed Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Sanathnagar to Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha called the decision a “tribute by the state government to the great leader Dr Marri Chenna Reddy, who rendered distinguished services in the formation of Telangana, public service and protection of democratic values.”

An order to this effect was passed by Principal Secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu.

The new name will be used for commemorative descriptions for signage, public reference and administrative usage, while the statutory name of the institute under section 3(1) of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 2024, remains unchanged, the order reads.

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In-charge Director appointed

On the same day, another order was passed appointing Dr A Narendra Kumar as the In-charge Director of Dr Marri Channa Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Sanathnagar, with effect from August 1.

Kumar has been serving as Director of Medical Education and will take charge of TIMS upon his superannuation on July 31.

He has been appointed temporarily till a regular director is appointed or till the actual need ceases.



