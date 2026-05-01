TIMS Sanath Nagar launches trial run; OP services begin today

Hyderabad: Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Sanath Nagar has launched a month-long trial run on Friday, May 1, following the orders of Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha.

As part of the trial run, outpatient and diagnostic services will be offered from 9 am-11 am daily. Apart from these, services from 22 other departments, including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Urology, General Medicine, and General Surgery, will be offered in the coming days.

TIMS Sanathnagar inauguration

The hospital was supposed to be inaugurated on March 19 on the occasion of Ugadi; however, the launch was postponed due to maintenance and staff issues.

The project has seen multiple delays due to pending construction works, equipment installation, and staffing arrangements.

The hospital staff will reportedly include 450 personnel, including doctors and nurses, who will be deployed from other state-run hospitals on a temporary basis after the health facility is opened.

The Sanathnagar TIMS is part of Telangana’s plan to expand super-speciality healthcare and reduce the burden on major hospitals in Hyderabad.

Two more TIMS are coming up in Alwal and LB Nagar, aimed at providing multi-speciality services to local communities in northern and eastern Hyderabad, respectively.