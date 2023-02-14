Dr Nehad Khan bags UK’s prestigious membership of Royal College of Surgeons

Hyderabad: Dr. Nehad Khan, son of former President of MBT late Dr. Khayam Khan, has achieved the ability to continue his practice in any of the 54 Commonwealth countries globally by achieving remarkable success in a world-class examination in the field of medicine with the MRCS membership of Royal College of Surgeons of the United Kingdom.

A few months ago, Dr. Nehad Khan appeared in the MRCS examination held in Dubai with 84 candidates from all over the world and has achieved significant success in this examination.

Dr. Nehad Khan has been a bright and intelligent student since his student days and he has set a record by passing with more than 90 percent marks from intermediate. Dr. Khayam Khan’s son and grandson of MBT Founder late Muhammad Amanullah Khan, Dr. Nehad Khan have won a total of 19 gold medals and two silver medals during his student days.

He had completed his MBBS from Apollo Institute of Medical Science and Research and after completing Master in Surgery from Gandhi Medical College, he appeared in the examination for membership of the Royal College of Surgeons of the United Kingdom to increase his expertise in the field of medicine and continue his higher education as well as to pursue practice in developed countries. And after winning both the stages with outstanding marks, he has now been declared a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons.

He said that he is thankful to Almighty Allah for this success. On this exemplary achievement of Dr. Khayam Khan’s son, President Majlis Bachao Tehreek Mr. Majeedullah Khan Farhat, Mr. Muzaffarullah Khan Shafat (Advocate), Dr. Muhammad Mujahid Khan and Mr. Muhammad Amjadullah Khan Khalid, Spokesperson, Majlis Bachao Tahreek congratulated him and expressed best wishes for the future.