Dr Reddy’s to ring closing bell at NYSE, marking 25 years of listing

Hyderabad: Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday, May 28, said it has been invited to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to mark 25 years of its listing on the bourse.

Dr Reddy’s had in April 2001 become the first pharmaceutical company in Asia, outside Japan, to list on the NYSE.

The Hyderabad-based company’s senior management, including chairman Satish Reddy, chief executive officer (CEO) Erez Israeli, chief finance officer (CFO) MV Narasimham, North America CEO Milan Kalawadia, global generics CEO MV Ramana and company secretary and corporate social responsibility (CSR) head K Randhir Singh, will attend the ceremony at NYSE in the early hours of Saturday, May 30.

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Marking the occasion, Satish Reddy said 25 years on the NYSE was more than a listing anniversary and called it a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to global governance, transparency and innovation.

“When Dr K Anji Reddy founded this company, his vision was simple but powerful: bring affordable, innovative medicines to patients everywhere. That vision drove our NYSE debut in 2001 and continues to shape who we are today — a trusted name in the US market, backed by differentiated products and consistent operations,” he told The Times of India.