Dr Vizarath Rasool Khan free mega medical camp successfully concluded

Hyderabad: Dr Vizarath Rasool Khan free mega medical camp at Shadan Hospital successfully concluded on June 15, 2022. The camp started on May 23, 2022. Thousands of patients not only from the twin cities and the districts of Telangana but also from the neighboring states got benefited from this camp.

Releasing the details of the camp, the Superintendent of Shadan Hospital Dr. Vasantha Prasad, the Ex-DME, said that 60,000 to 65,000 patients were treated during 20 days of the camp among them 15,000 to 20,000 were treated as outpatients.

Around 12,000 major and minor surgeries were performed including cesarean, kidney stones, hernia, cataracts, and minor, and major bone fractures. Under this camp around 75000 blood tests were conducted including cytopathology, hematology, microbiology, Histo Pathology, clinical Pathology, bio RT PCR and chemistry tests.

The Superintendent further said that about 250 normal deliveries were conducted. Radiology and imaging tests considered the costliest test were carried out absolutely free. These tests include CT scan 800, ultrasound about 3500, ECG and EEG 2500, mammography about 350, Barium study 550, CT guided FNAC 150, X-ray 5500, and 2D ECHO 550 tests.

Dr Sarab Rasool Khan congratulated hospital superintendent Dr. Vasantha Prasad, the ex-DME, Dr. Sushil Pakhinathan, Dean Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Prahlad Medical Director Shadan Hospital, Dr. Dinesh Raj Mathur, Director Academy and head of all the Super Speciality Departments, Registrars and Medical Officers, PG Doctors as well as nursing and paramedical staff.

Dr. Khan also thanked the print, electronic and social medical for the coverage of the camp.

“The free medical camp came to an end, but the hospital services shall remain available for the poor deserving people,” Dr. Khan said.

Dr. Khan informed that the free Camp at Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan, Aziz Nagar RR district, will continue till 22, 2022 with full medical staff available around the clock for the service of the patients to ensure comfort to all those coming from the city and districts as well as from the neighboring States.

Transportation and free food facilities shall be provided to the visitors at Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan Hospital.

Inquiries around the clock are available on the following helplines: 8676311747, 8686285796, 900098544, 9849019535, 9885751975,