Dragon OTT release details: Where to watch Jr NTR’s action film

Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Dragon, is creating a lot of buzz in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work on KGF and Salaar, the movie is an action-packed drama that is already one of the most anticipated Telugu films in production. The film is being shot in Jordan, where the team is currently filming an intense 20-day schedule.

Dragon OTT Rights

In a major update, Dragon has secured a record-breaking digital rights deal with Netflix, reportedly worth Rs 125 crore. This makes it one of the biggest OTT deals in Tollywood history. The agreement is linked to the film’s performance at the box office. If the movie performs well, the OTT release will be delayed to maximise box office earnings. However, if it underperforms, the film will be available on Netflix sooner, with revised terms.

The movie’s shooting is currently in full swing in Jordan, with the team working on high-action sequences. Jr NTR is undergoing a transformation for his role, and fans are eager to see him in a never-before-seen avatar. Actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in Kantara, plays the female lead in Dragon. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, with Ravi Basrur composing the music.

The first teaser of Dragon is set to be released on May 19, 2026, just ahead of Jr NTR’s birthday. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in the summer of 2027. With high expectations surrounding the film and a massive OTT deal in place, Dragon is set to be a major success for both Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on this action-packed film.