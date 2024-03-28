DRDO, Israel firm develop new surface-to-air missile for India

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have jointly developed the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system for the Indian Air Force and Navy.

The system comprises advanced phased array radar, command and control units, mobile launchers, and interceptors with advanced radio frequency (RF) seekers.

During an event on Thursday, Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, highlighted the significance of the partnership with India, emphasising its contribution to the country’s defense capabilities and technological advancements. “The establishment of ASI marks an important milestone in our partnership with India. At a time when self-reliance and technological advancements in the aerospace and defense sectors are significantly contributing to India’s journey , we are delighted to contribute to the country’s defense capabilities by enhancing local talent and expertise,” he said.

Danny Labour, CEO of ASI, expressed confidence in the company’s commitment to India, citing its track record of innovative technology collaborations over the past three decades. “Over the past 30 years , IAI has collaborated with our Indian partners on some of the most innovative technologies in space. Our new ASI office will take that commitment even further,” said Danny Labour.

“We have an excellent team of local experts who understand the Indian market from its inception. We are working with our partners in the public and private sectors,” he added.

ASI, headquartered in Delhi, boasts a workforce of around 50 employees, 97% of whom are Indian. The strategic branches of ASI extend services across the Indian subcontinent, ensuring nationwide coverage and customer satisfaction.

The new ASI centers will streamline repair and service operations, offering fast and efficient support to customers while reducing costs associated with servicing and repairs.

IAI, a global leader in defense and commercial aerospace, collaborates with various entities, including universities, start-ups, and government research institutions, to advance technological innovation and develop cutting-edge systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace applications.