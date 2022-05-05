‘Dream come true’ Fans go gaga as Tejasswi Prakash enters Lock Upp

Mumbai: As Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is inching towards culmination, makers are leaving no stone unturned to add up more spice to the show. The grand finale is set to take place this weeked. Fans of the reality show are going gaga as TV diva and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all to enter Lock Upp in the upcoming episode.
Teja will be seen as a Queen’s Warden with a special power named ‘Queen Card’. She will be seen along with her real life beau Karan Kundrra, who is the jailor of the captive reality show. Ahead of her entry, makers dropped an interesting promo of Tejasswi leaving on Instagram fans and audience excited. Watch the teaser below.
In the video, Tejasswi Prakash promises to unleash some ‘atyaachaar’ on the kaidis. The caption read: “Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden. Don’t miss the action jab #LockUpp mein enter karengi @tejasswiprakash. Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 pm, #Tejran fam.”
Hashtags such as Lock Upp With Tejasswi Prakash and Lock Upp With TejRan are trending on Twitter. Here’s how fans are reacting.
Meanwhile, Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its inception. The finalists of the show are — Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde.
Who do you think will win Lock Upp season 1? Tell us in the comments section below.