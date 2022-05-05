‘Dream come true’ Fans go gaga as Tejasswi Prakash enters Lock Upp

Mumbai: As Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is inching towards culmination, makers are leaving no stone unturned to add up more spice to the show. The grand finale is set to take place this weeked. Fans of the reality show are going gaga as TV diva and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all to enter Lock Upp in the upcoming episode.

Teja will be seen as a Queen’s Warden with a special power named ‘Queen Card’. She will be seen along with her real life beau Karan Kundrra, who is the jailor of the captive reality show. Ahead of her entry, makers dropped an interesting promo of Tejasswi leaving on Instagram fans and audience excited. Watch the teaser below.

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash promises to unleash some ‘atyaachaar’ on the kaidis. The caption read: “Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden. Don’t miss the action jab #LockUpp mein enter karengi @tejasswiprakash. Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 pm, #Tejran fam.”

Hashtags such as Lock Upp With Tejasswi Prakash and Lock Upp With TejRan are trending on Twitter. Here’s how fans are reacting.

I guess Karan Kundrra n Tejasswi Prakash se zada #TejRan fans are excited for Lockup



The level of excitement is another level.😂✌️@kkundrra n @itsmetejasswi

They are your true well-wishers keep them safe and love them wholeheartedly.



All they want is love from you guys too.❤️ — Sab Moh Maya Hai./Team RCB💫 (@anamikash009) May 5, 2022

that,



aa rahi hu main

Jailor "Karan Kundrra" ke saath "Tejasswi Prakash"



in the promo still gives me chills in my body….ufffff….the intensity that line holds is just *fire emogi ×10"



BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP — Priyal (@justpritalks) May 5, 2022

Ache lok ke saath acha hota hai, and we are literally seeing it with our eyes now how tey are flourishing and getting all da love. It is really ter Era; King and Queen here to rule hearts n set da screen on fire



BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP#LockUppWithTejRan — Rokalogy (@Avikhatz) May 5, 2022

Lock upp ke iss atyachari aakhri khel me jailor Karan Kundrra ke saath aarhi hu me Tejasswi Prakash

I legit got goosebumps

Ufffffff what a voice!!



BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP — 🌞❤️🐍 ||Team shaadi🧘 (@jain_richu) May 5, 2022

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash together as Badass Jailor & Badass Warden is a dream come true.



BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP — Diya #TejRan (@DiyaMishwik) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its inception. The finalists of the show are — Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde.

Who do you think will win Lock Upp season 1? Tell us in the comments section below.