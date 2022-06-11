Dream Girl 2: Tejasswi to not star opposite Ayushmann, know why

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, fans have been raging to see her on the big screen.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 11th June 2022 6:10 pm IST
Tejasswi prakash to not work with Ayushmann khurrana

Mumbai: For a very long time, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been ruling over the television industry and now she is all ready to make a name for herself on the cinema front with her graceful looks and immaculate acting skills. Ever since Tejasswi won the captive reality show, fans have been raging to see her collaborate with big names of the B-Town.

Adding to the craze, rumors about Tejasswi Prakash’s big break in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 were rife around the internet which had left fans excited to see their favorite actress on the silver screen.

Well, a piece of very heartbreaking news has come forward according to a report in Bollywood Life.

MS Education Academy

A source close to the development has revealed that it is not Tejasswi Prakash but Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who will be cast opposite to Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel of the hit 2019 film.

Furthermore, talks have reached an advanced stage and Sara Ali Khan is soon going to sign the contract.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently working in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6 and is going to team up with beau Karan Kundrra on his reality show Dance Deewane Junior.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button