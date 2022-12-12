Dreams do come true: Turkish chef CZN Burak meets David Beckham

Doha: Turkish chef and restaurant owner Burak Ozdemir, better known by his famous nickname CZN Burak, who has been seen alongside several famous personalities and has been flaunting fan moments on his social media account, this time met with the former English football legend and actor David Beckham.

CZN Burak shared photos and video clips on his Instagram page, of his meeting with David Beckham, during a match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Sunday.

Burak took to Instagram and shared photographs of him with David Beckham at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

“We are together with the beautiful person David Beckham. Who do you think will win the world cup?” Burak wrote.

In another post, Burak shared a video clip, where Beckham is seen signing the England jersey for Burak.

CZN Burak the moment with the caption in Turkish and English, “Dreams do come true and I met my idol, David Beckham.”

Apart from David Beckham, Burak also met FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf and other football players at Lusail Stadium.

In November 2022, CZN Burak opened a restaurant in the Qatari capital, Doha, in conjunction with the start of the World Cup football tournament.

Chef Burak Ozdemir

The Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir, is considered one of the most famous chefs, not only in Turkey but also transcended it into Arab and the world.

Burak is known for his agility while preparing food and is not limited to preparing Turkish food only. He is also known for his constant smile while directly looking into the camera, even when using sharp knives.

Millions follow him on social media platforms and he is visited by celebrities from all over the world, to dine at the branches of his famous restaurant in Istanbul, in addition to the branches of his restaurants in some Arab countries.