Dutch footballer Clarence Seedorf revert to Islam

Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf on Friday has announced that he has revert to Islam.

45-year-old Clarence Seedorf after reverting to Islam took to Instagram and wrote, “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family.”

He added, “I’m very happy and pleased to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my wife Sophia Makramati who has taught me more in-depth the meaning of Islam.”

Pointing out that he did not change his name after Islam, he said, “I have not changed my name and will continue to carry my current name given to me by my father, Clarence Seedorf. I send all my love to all people in the world.”

The Instagram post in which he announced his conversion to Islam garnered more than 346,000 likes from his 1.3 million followers.

Seedorf wife, Canadian-Iranian businesswoman Sophia Makramati wrote on Instagram, “I’m very happy and proud to be part of this special and beautiful moment of my love @clarenceseedorf joining the Muslim family. Welcome and may you continue to be blessed and inspire the world. Love you.”

By reverting to Islam, Seedorf joins a group of international players who have converted to Islam, the most famous of which are Franck Henry Ribery, Nicolas Anelka, Eric Abidal, Paul Pogba, Robin van Persie and Milan player, Ivory Coast, Franck Yannick Kessié.

Seedorf played 400 games with Milan and contributed to winning the Italian League twice and the European Champions League twice as well, knowing that he began his professional career with Ajax Amsterdam in 1995 and then played with Real Madrid after 3 years, and was the highest salary with AC Milan between 2003 and 2007.

A large number of people on social media have praised and respected his decision to revert to Islam.

ادعوا له بالثبات على هذا الدين حتى يلقى الله تعالى 🤲🏼#الهلال_النصر pic.twitter.com/RVAdJQc2g4 — ‏‌ Dr.Patrick (@Dr_Patrick_2030) March 3, 2022

ويفتخرون بالدين الاسلامي.. pic.twitter.com/cdOpZMArkF — د.عقاب (@Aqaab9) March 3, 2022

Former top-international Clarence Seedorf has just announced that he has converted to Islam. May Allah swt guide him to good and grant steadfastness. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/jjoVXfyEc9 — Arnoud van Doorn 🇲🇦 🇹🇷 🇳🇱 (@ArnoudvDoorn) March 4, 2022