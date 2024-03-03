DRI seizes 351 Indian Tent Turtles during security check

Published: 3rd March 2024
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI on Saturday carried out surveillance near Manguli Toll Plaza, Cuttack.

The officers identified one Tata Tiago vehicle with three passengers, travelling from West Bengal.

On questioning the people they revealed that they were carrying 351 Indian Tent Turtles (Pangshura tentoria), from West Bengal, to Karnataka.

The Indian tent turtle is listed in Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is thereby provided the highest degree of protection.

The turtles were immediately handed over to the Odisha State Forest officials. The three persons along with their vehicle were detained and handed over for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

