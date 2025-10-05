DRI seizes 6.5 kg of Pangolin Scales in Telangana, 4 held

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence that a few persons were involved in trading of illegally possessed Pangolin scales, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU) mounted surveillance at Hanamkonda, Telangana and, in a day-long operation on Saturday, apprehended four persons. A total of 6.53 kilograms of scales of Indian Pangolin were recovered from the possession of the said four persons.

Pangolins are poached mainly for international markets in China and Southeast Asia for their scales, which are used as an ingredient in traditional medicines. The Indian Pangolin (Scientific Name: Manis crassicaudata) is listed in Schedule-I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 which strictly prohibits the trade of such animals and their articles. Its international trade is prohibited under Appendix I of CITES.

Accordingly, the said 6.53 kilograms of scales of Indian Pangolin were seized under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the four persons were detained. These 6.53 kilograms of scales are estimated to be originating from approximately five Indian Pangolins.

After the seizure procedures, the said four persons along with the seized wildlife articles were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Hanamkonda for further investigation under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.