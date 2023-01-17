DRI seizes gold paste worth Rs 4.54 crore Mumbai international airport

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized 8.230 kg gold in paste form worth Rs 4.54 crore after arresting two passengers at the Mumbai international airport, an official said.

He said most of the recovered gold was concealed in the undergarments of the passengers making it extremely difficult to detect.

The DRI had specific information that gold in paste form was being smuggled into India by a syndicate of passengers who are travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, he said.

Accordingly, the suspected passengers were identified and intercepted by the team of DRI officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Their search led to the recovery of 8.230 kg of gold in paste form. The value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 4.54 crore, the official said.

“Most of the recovered gold was concealed in the undergarments of the passengers making it extremely difficult to detect. This is a unique modus operandi busted by the DRI,” he added.

The two passengers have been arrested and further investigation is on to unravel the complete chain of persons involved in the illegal inflow of gold into the country, the official said.