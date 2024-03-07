Drinking water supply to be affected in these areas of Hyderabad

On March 10, several areas will face a temporary halt in water supply.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 10:40 am IST
Parts of Hyderabad to see water supply halt for 30 hours on August 19
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Many areas in Hyderabad are set to experience disruption in drinking water supply due to maintenance works.

From 6 am to 12 noon on March 10, 2024, several areas will face a temporary halt in water supply.

Areas in Hyderabad that will witness drinking water supply disruption

Vijayanagar Colony, Humayun Nagar, Kaktiya Nagar, Syed Nagar, Bazarghat, AC Guards, Red Hills, Income Tax area, adjoining areas of Secretariat, Indiranagar, BJR Colony, Advocate Colony and Hill Colony will experience no drinking water supply.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, a few areas will also face disruption in water supply during the same duration.

These areas include Gokul Nagar, areas around Nampally Railway Station, Jangam Basthi, Khairatabad, Mallepally, Lakdikapool, Seetaram Bagh, Gunfoundry, Chirag Ali Lane, New MLA Quarters, BRK Bhavan, Hindi Nagar, Ghode-Khabar, Domalguda, Gandhi Nagar, MLA Colony, Syed Nagar, Thattikhana and parts of NBT Nagar and Noornagar.

It is not the first time earlier too, a few number of time, the drinking water supply was disrupted in Hyderabad in the current year.

Water crisis looming large in Telangana

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that due to deficit rainfall this year, water levels in the reservoirs are depleted and hence the water crisis looming large in the state.

Revanth Reddy launched the innovative ‘Rythu Nestham’ program through a video conference from his residence on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Secretary of the Agriculture department, and Commissioner Raghunandana Rao, Director Gopi, representatives of farmers unions Sunketa Anvesh Reddy, Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, and Y Venkateswara Rao participated in the program from the Secretariat.

Also Read
Is govt planning to provide 24-hour water drinking supply in Hyderabad?

Farmers from different districts also participated in the conference and shared their experiences, explaining how they are making profits in farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy acknowledged the demands from farmers and leaders in Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts to release water from the reservoirs. He emphasized the present drought situation in the state and assured that the government is making necessary arrangements to address the drinking water crisis in the upcoming summer.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 10:40 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button