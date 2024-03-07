Drinking water supply to be affected in these areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Many areas in Hyderabad are set to experience disruption in drinking water supply due to maintenance works.

From 6 am to 12 noon on March 10, 2024, several areas will face a temporary halt in water supply.

Areas in Hyderabad that will witness drinking water supply disruption

Vijayanagar Colony, Humayun Nagar, Kaktiya Nagar, Syed Nagar, Bazarghat, AC Guards, Red Hills, Income Tax area, adjoining areas of Secretariat, Indiranagar, BJR Colony, Advocate Colony and Hill Colony will experience no drinking water supply.

Additionally, a few areas will also face disruption in water supply during the same duration.

These areas include Gokul Nagar, areas around Nampally Railway Station, Jangam Basthi, Khairatabad, Mallepally, Lakdikapool, Seetaram Bagh, Gunfoundry, Chirag Ali Lane, New MLA Quarters, BRK Bhavan, Hindi Nagar, Ghode-Khabar, Domalguda, Gandhi Nagar, MLA Colony, Syed Nagar, Thattikhana and parts of NBT Nagar and Noornagar.

It is not the first time earlier too, a few number of time, the drinking water supply was disrupted in Hyderabad in the current year.

Water crisis looming large in Telangana

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that due to deficit rainfall this year, water levels in the reservoirs are depleted and hence the water crisis looming large in the state.

Revanth Reddy launched the innovative ‘Rythu Nestham’ program through a video conference from his residence on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Secretary of the Agriculture department, and Commissioner Raghunandana Rao, Director Gopi, representatives of farmers unions Sunketa Anvesh Reddy, Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, and Y Venkateswara Rao participated in the program from the Secretariat.

Farmers from different districts also participated in the conference and shared their experiences, explaining how they are making profits in farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy acknowledged the demands from farmers and leaders in Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts to release water from the reservoirs. He emphasized the present drought situation in the state and assured that the government is making necessary arrangements to address the drinking water crisis in the upcoming summer.