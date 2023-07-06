Is govt planning to provide 24-hour water supply in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday revealed its new target of ensure round-the-clock water supply in Hyderabad. Making an announcement over it, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, yesterday said that the state government is planning to provide 24-hour drinking water supply to the residents of Hyderabad in the future.

Releasing a comprehensive 10-year report titled “Driving Growth through Urbanization,” along with the action plan for the upcoming year, Minister KT Rama Rao highlighted the financial investments made by the government in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) sector. From 2014 to 2023, an amount of Rs. 1,21,294 crore was allocated, indicating a significant increase of 462.8 percent in comparison to the Rs. 26,211.5 crore spent by the previous government between 2004 and 2014.

Notably, the MA&UD sector alone saw an investment of Rs. 44,021.99 crore during the specified period, contrasting with the Rs. 4636.38 crore spent between 2004 and 2014. The government’s dedicated focus on urban infrastructure in Hyderabad has been facilitated through project-based Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) such as SRDP, CRMP, HRDC, and SNDP. Additionally, the civic body has leveraged bonds and bank loans based on its own balance sheet to secure resources.

Furthermore, he revealed the government’s efforts to improve overall town infrastructure, including the installation of central lighting systems in all towns and the construction of integrated market buildings for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian produce.

As the Telangana government remains committed to advancing urban development, their aim of providing 24-hour water supply in Hyderabad is a crucial step.