Hyderabad: Demand for new Osmania General Hospital building rises

Hyderabad: The demand for the new building of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) gains momentum as Hyderabad’s century-old structure is facing a critical situation. Patients, doctors, and staff are worried about the deteriorating condition of the heritage structure. Their concerns range from the ceiling collapsing to staircases crumbling beneath their feet.

Despite promises made by the state government in the past, the construction of a new building remains unfulfilled.

A Twitter handle ‘Justice for OGH’ group that comprises doctors, medical students, nurses, paramedics, and staff of OGH is raising their voice in support of the urgent need for a new facility.

Yesterday, 800 letters went to post office boxes..

400 to the CM Office and 400 to Chief Justice of the High Court requesting them for the construction of a New Building for Osmania General Hospital 🏥@TSwithKCR@DrTamilisaiGuv@BRSHarish@KTRBRS#NewBuildingForOsmaniaHospital pic.twitter.com/xN8guq1HHD — Justice for OGH (@justice_for_ogh) July 2, 2023

Though, in 2015, the dire state of the heritage building was acknowledged by the Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR when he visited OGH to assess its condition, no significant progress has been made for the construction of the new building.

In July 2020, the old OGH building was vacated, and patients were relocated to two other buildings within the hospital premises. However, this resulted in further overcrowding, exacerbating the challenges faced by patients. The lack of adequate beds has forced many individuals to lie on the floor.

Due to the challenges being faced by patients, doctors, and other staff, the need for a new building has become more urgent.

Osmania General Hospital was constructed in 1925 during the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad. The hospital was designed by renowned British architect Vincent Esch.