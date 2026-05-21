Mumbai: Finally, after months of anticipation and endless fan discussions, Drishyam 3 has officially arrived in theatres today. The much-awaited crime thriller has opened to massive celebrations across cinema halls, with fans calling it one of the biggest Malayalam releases of the year.

Ever since director Jeethu Joseph announced the third installment of the blockbuster franchise, audiences had been eager to see whether the film could recreate the magic of its previous parts. Going by the early reactions on social media, the film seems to have lived up to the hype.

Apart from the gripping storyline and stellar performances, the cast remunerations of Drishyam 3 have also become a major talking point online. Reports suggest that the film has been mounted on a massive budget of nearly Rs 100 crore, making it one of the costliest Malayalam films in recent times.

Mohanlal takes home the highest salary

The biggest paycheck of the film reportedly went to Mohanlal, who reprises his iconic role of Georgekutty in the franchise. According to media reports, the veteran superstar charged a whopping Rs 20 crore for Drishyam 3, making him the highest-paid actor in the film.

#Drishyam3 is a totally emotional depth packed thriller 🔥

Especially the second half and climax… absolute peak moments 👏

The first half mainly focuses on Georgekutty’s emotional journey after all these years, and it connects really well ❤️#JeethuJoseph once again proves why… pic.twitter.com/1eSHWUnmHX — Sivadath V H (@SivadathH68311) May 21, 2026

Interestingly, reports claim that Mohanlal earned around Rs 5-6 crore for the first Drishyam and approximately Rs 10-12 crore for Drishyam 2. With the third installment, his remuneration has reportedly doubled once again.

Asha Sharath reportedly charged Rs 1 crore

Actress Asha Sharath, who returns as Geeta Prabhakar, Varun’s mother, continues to play one of the most crucial characters in the thriller franchise. If reports are to be believed, the actress has charged around Rs 1 crore for her role in Drishyam 3.

Ansiba Hassan earns Rs 1 crore for reprising Anju

Ansiba Hassan, who plays Georgekutty’s elder daughter Anju, is also said to have received a remuneration of Rs 1 crore for the third installment. Her character remains an important emotional pillar in the story.

🎥 🍿 DRISHYAM 3:



The plot is as expected – Geetha and Prabhakar trying to pin down Georgekutty’s family for their son’s murder.

Very slow first half and a comparatively better second half.

The wow factor that hit us off guard in parts 1 and 2 is missing. Jeethu Joseph’s… pic.twitter.com/LmSUK6h3ak — Raghu Rajaram (@RaghuTweetbook) May 21, 2026

Meena reportedly paid Rs 75 lakh

Leading actress Meena, who plays Rani George in the film, once again returns as Georgekutty’s wife. According to reports, the actress has charged around Rs 75 lakh for Drishyam 3.

Siddique bags Rs 60 lakh

Veteran actor Siddique also plays a significant role in the film. Media reports suggest that the makers paid him nearly Rs 60 lakh for his performance in the thriller.

Esther Anil becomes the lowest-paid

Esther Anil, who essays the role of Georgekutty’s younger daughter Anumol, has once again impressed audiences with her performance. However, among the lead cast members, she is reportedly the lowest-paid actor, charging around Rs 25 lakh for the film.

With strong opening reactions and massive fan excitement, Drishyam 3 has already become one of the most talked-about films of the year, and fans are now eager to see whether the movie can break box office records like its previous installments.