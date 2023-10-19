Driver forgets to stop train at station in Bihar’s Saran, then reverses

The situation was as such that neither passenger could board or deboard from the train.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 19th October 2023 1:18 pm IST
Train-derailment
Representational photo

The driver of the Utsarg Express train forgot to stop the train at Manjhi halt in Bihar’s Saran district leading to chaos at the platform.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident happened on Wednesday evening.

When the train driver realized his mistake, he stopped the train on a bridge which is located half a km from the Manjhi halt. The situation was as such that neither passenger could board or deboard from the train.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
CBI books man for posing as PMO official, threatening promoters of hospital chain

The Chapra-Farrukhabad Utsarg Express started the journey from Chapra Junction railway station at 7 p.m. and had a stoppage at Manjhi halt at 7:26 p.m. The driver of the train forgot to stop the train at the railway station. This has led to chaos at the platform as many passengers felt that the train was having problems.

After stopping the train on the bridge, the driver and guard of Utsarg Express contacted the station master of Manjhi halt and informed about the goof-up. The station master further communicated to other station masters to stop trains coming on that track.

Utsarg Express finally moved in reverse till Manjhi halt and then the passengers were boarded and deboarded at the station. Due to this, the train went late for around 20 minutes.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 19th October 2023 1:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button