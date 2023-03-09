Driver slits Hindu doctor’s throat in Pakistan, arrested

In a ghastly incident, a renowned Hindu dermatologist from Hyderabad, Pakistan was allegedly murdered by his driver on March 7 after an altercation broke out between the two.

According to a statement given by the deceased’s chef, the doctor, Dharam Dev Raathi, and his driver Hanif Leghari entered into an argument. Suddenly the driver went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and slashed the doctor’s throat. Laghari soon fled the scene.

Also Read 15 Hindu students of Pak univ injured by radical Islamic group while playing Holi

He was arrested by the police the following day at his Khairpur house.

Dr Dharam Dev Raathi was a famous dermatologist in the Hyderabad area. Provincial minister for minorities in Pakistan Giyan Chand Essarani assured the doctor’s family that justice will prevail.