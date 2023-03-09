Driver slits Hindu doctor’s throat in Pakistan, arrested

In a ghastly incident, a renowned Hindu dermatologist from Hyderabad, Pakistan was allegedly murdered by his driver on March 7 after an altercation broke out between the two.
According to a statement given by the deceased’s chef, the doctor, Dharam Dev Raathi, and his driver Hanif Leghari entered into an argument. Suddenly the driver went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and slashed the doctor’s throat. Laghari soon fled the scene.
He was arrested by the police the following day at his Khairpur house.
Dr Dharam Dev Raathi was a famous dermatologist in the Hyderabad area. Provincial minister for minorities in Pakistan Giyan Chand Essarani assured the doctor’s family that justice will prevail.