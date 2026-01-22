Repeated traffic violations can lead to driving licence cancellation

However, before any suspension, the licence holder must be given a formal opportunity to present their case.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2026 3:17 pm IST
traffic challans
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Starting January 1, those found guilty of five or more traffic violations within a single year can now lose their driving licence.

This provision is part of an amendment to the national Motor Vehicles Rules introduced by the road transport ministry. It aims to curb the behaviour of habitual offenders and enhance road safety.

RTO, DTO Can cancel licence

The authority to suspend a licence under this rule rests with the relevant local licencing body, typically the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or District Transport Office (DTO).

Add as a preferred source on Google

However, before any suspension, the licence holder must be given a formal opportunity to present their case.

The official notification clarifies that the one-year period for counting these five offences is a rolling timeframe. Offences recorded in any previous one-year cycle will not be counted when assessing violations in a subsequent one-year period.

Other provisions

Previously, the rules listed 24 specific serious offences that could trigger licence disqualification. These included grave actions such as vehicle theft, assaulting or abducting passengers, dangerous speeding, overloading, and abandoning a vehicle in a public place.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The new “five offences” rule significantly broadens the scope as common everyday violations are also counted under the rule.

It means that repeatedly ignoring rules like not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, or jumping a red traffic signal, can accumulate and lead directly to the suspension of a driving licence.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2026 3:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button