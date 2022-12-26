Drone Academy for farmers likely to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) which operates from Hyderabad is likely to set up a ‘Drone Academy’ in order to train farmers in Telangana in operating drones.

Drones have been bought into play to further ease tasks in the cultivation sector where they will be deployed to spray pesticides in the field.

Licences would reportedly be issued to farmers designating them as ‘drone operators’ on completion of the training which they would receive through the Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The state government has earlier provided a 50 per cent subsidy for a farmer on the purchase of a drone, following which a few farmer-producer agencies came forward to buy the technology.

Representatives from IoTechWorld and Garuda Aerospace demonstrated drones at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jammikunta twice.