Telangana govt allocates Rs 2,500 cr for road, culvert repairs

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th December 2022 2:38 pm IST
Roads in Hyderabad [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Hyderabad: The state government has issued directives authorizing the release of Rs 2,500 crore to repair roads and build culverts damaged by rain.

The government has requested that the roads and buildings department finalize the bids. Out of the approved sum, Rs 1,865 crore has been set aside for road repairs and Rs 635 crore for the culvert building.

According to R&B officials, a review meeting led by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao led to the decision to provide funds for road maintenance and culvert building on December 10. In response to the chief minister’s directive, the finance department sanctioned the requested sum.

Following the chief minister’s instructions, the minister of roads and buildings, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, directed department personnel to begin work immediately.

In numerous locations on the roadways in the Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Rangareddy (rural) circles, officials have identified damaged culverts.

Officials claim that 1,675 km of the 27,521 km of state roads were damaged in 664 locations due to rain. According to the NHAI, a total of 1,087 culverts and roads have suffered significant damage due to the rain.

The officials announced that tenders would be invited for the repairs and work to be completed in two months.

