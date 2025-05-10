Drone flying prohibited near Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Cyberabad commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty on Saturday, May 10, issued orders banning drone flying and paragliding near Hyderabad airport.

In a move to tighten security, the Cyberabad police has also banned light aircraft operations within 10 10-kilometre radius of the Hyderabad airport.

The order will remain effective from May 10, 2025, to June 9, 2025, and has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent potential threats and ensure public safety.

The police have warned that any violation of this order will invite legal action. The order, issued ex parte, will be displayed on notice boards at police stations and circulated through the press for public awareness.