Drone found inside school campus in Jammu; sent for forensic examination

A police party rushed to the spot and seized the drone.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 23rd February 2026 1:07 pm IST
Jammu: A drone was found on the lawns of a private school in Domana area of Jammu on Monday, February 23, officials said.

The drone was found by a security guard, who informed the local police station, officials said.

A police party rushed to the spot and seized the drone, they said, adding preliminary investigation suggests it is a toy drone.

The drone has been sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.

Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt for four persons who snatched a private car near Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur area in Samba district early Monday.

The car, bearing Punjab registration number, was on its way to Jammu when it was reportedly snatched by the unidentified persons before they fled in the vehicle towards Ring Road Jammu, the officials said.

A high alert has been sounded and a hunt launched to nab the accused and recover the vehicle.

