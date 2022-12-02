Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near India-Pak border in Punjab

Chandigarh: A drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district along with over 5 kg of heroin, police on Friday.

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the area, which was just 2 km away from the border.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said police immediately shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF after noticing the drone movement in the Indo-Pak border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Also Read Man dies after iron rod pierces through his neck in moving train

A blue and black-coloured hexacopter (model – E616S) along with black tape-wrapped five packets of heroin weighing 5.60kg was found lying in the agricultural land of a local resident, Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the drone was found to be having a modern technology and it could lift a good amount of weight.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sukhminder Singh Mann said investigations are on to trace those who were to receive this air-dropped consignment of heroin.

On November 28, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops.

On November 30, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra in Tarn Taran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat Desk and is published from a syndicated feed.)