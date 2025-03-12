Drone Yatra to educate 15,000 farmers, rural women and youth on drone technology 

Hyderabad: Unati Agri Allied and Marketing Multi-State Cooperative Society Limited (UAMMCL) and Marut Drones – India’s leading drone manufacturing and training company, have kick-started the first phase of ‘Drone Yatra’ in multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

According to a press release, the objective is to create awareness and encourage drone technology adoption amongst farmers.

The Drone Yatra will focus on educating and encouraging farmers in the paddy, wheat, potato belts among other popular crops in the states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh about the benefits of drone technology.

Starting in Una district, this 15-day yatra will cover 2 districts in Himachal and 1 in Punjab, concluding in Hoshiarpur, on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The Marut-Unati team will engage with over 15,000 farmers, providing daily demonstrations in 4-5 villages across 5 hotspots.