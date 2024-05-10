Drones to spray fertilisers over 5 lakh acres land in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: In a significant move towards revolutionizing agricultural practices in India, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has joined forces with Marut Drones to conduct drone spray operations of pesticides and fertilisers across a vast expanse of 5 lakh acres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This strategic collaboration aims to bolster agricultural productivity and efficiency in the Telugu states.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marut Drones will leverage cutting-edge drone technology to administer a range of agricultural inputs developed by IFFCO agri-products. The initiative seeks to optimize crop yields while minimizing environmental impact, thereby promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Highlighting the socio-economic implications of the partnership, IFFCO underscores the creation of demand for rural entrepreneurs who have already invested in drone technology. By offering drones as a service (DAAS) for farmers, this collaboration empowers local communities and generates self-employment opportunities.

Furthermore, aspiring agricultural drone users can avail themselves of government subsidies, facilitating their participation in the initiative and enabling them to offer drone services to farmers on a pay-per-acre basis.

The DAAS model enables farmers to access drone technology affordably through rural drone entrepreneurs, ensuring accessibility even for small-scale farmers. Additionally, drone owners and service providers can enroll with Marut to receive incentives for spraying IFFCO products on every acre.

Prem Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Marut Drones, underscored the transformative potential of technology in modern agriculture. He emphasized that this collaboration represents a paradigm shift in farming practices, allowing farmers to minimize direct contact with pesticides while addressing labor shortages and significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

Kumar reiterated the shared commitment of IFFCO and Marut Drones to innovation and sustainability in agriculture, envisioning a more prosperous and adaptable farming ecosystem. This partnership signals a forward-looking approach to agricultural development, paving the way for a greener and more efficient future.