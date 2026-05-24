Drug addict son sexually assaults mother in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a drug addict man in Bhadradri Kothagudem district allegedly sexually assaulted his mother on Sunday, May 24.

The incident occurred in Jagannadhapuram village of Palvancha mandal. The son was reportedly under the influence of ganja while committing the offence.

Following the incident, the family members who witnessed the offence beat him up and handed him over to Palvancha rural police. Upon learning about the incident, villagers sought strict action against drug addicts.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen committing the offence against his mother. Someone recorded the incident before intervening. According to reports, the accused has been taken to the police station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Palvancha rural police said that the accused and the victim are at the police station, and a complaint is yet to be filed.

Will pour petrol and kill him, says mother

Reacting to the incident, the victim whose right eye was damaged said, ” I don’t want this kind of son, I will pour petrol and set him on fire.”

She said that her son was adamant on sleeping beside her and continued to assault her for an hour. “For the past four years he used to say, there is no one to look after you, so let me sleep with you.”

The woman also showed the bruises on her back after being physically assaulted by the accused.