Drug cases in 2023 drop by 94% as Telangana adopts ‘zero-tolerance’

This year, only 30 cases involving 'Ganja' led to 84 arrests and the seizure of 19,035.15 kg of the Ganja, valued at approximately 4.13 crores INR. Whereas in 2022, 31,301 kg of Ganja was destroyed and 2,582 individuals were arrested.

Hyderabad: In 2023, Telangana reported a drastic decline in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases, with only 59 cases, a reduction of approximately 94.98% compared to 1,176 cases in 2022.

While releasing the Telangana State Police Annual Crime Reports, DGP Ravi Gupta said, “Drugs are the main problems facing society. We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy for drugs. No one will be spared, however big.” He also proudly mentioned Telangana’s position as the only state with a separate bureau i.e. Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau for drug control.

This year, only 30 cases involving ‘ganja’ led to 84 arrests and the seizure of 19,035.15 kg of the drug, valued at approximately Rs 4.13 crores. Whereas in 2022, 31,301 kg of ganja was seized and 2,582 individuals were arrested.

In total 59 cases for natural, semi-synthetic and synthetic drugs, and 182 arrests were made. Banned substances worth Rs 7.99 crores were seized in 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th December 2023 4:33 pm IST

