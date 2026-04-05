Drug party busted at Taramati Baradari Resort; six test positive

Hyderabad: Five teams of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), along with EAGLE Task Force and Golconda police, conducted a raid in Taramati Baradari Resort and arrested six people for allegedly consuming drugs.
On information that the resort was conducting a “special party” with 35 participants and suspected drug consumption, the team conducted the surprise check.
Of the six arrested, five – Sarwar, Nihar, Aashi, Yogeshwar and Abhinash – tested positive for ganja consumption. The sixth individual, Jason, who was employed as a DJ, tested positive for AMP.
A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.