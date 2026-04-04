Four natives of Maharashtra arrested with 43 kg ganja in Secunderabad

Officials also seized Rs 72,500 cash and four mobile phones.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th April 2026 9:21 pm IST

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad Enforcement team arrested four people and seized 42.9 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 21.5 lakh in Secunderabad on Saturday, April 4.

The accused – Vinay Shailesh Meshram, 32; Ganesh Shivnath Bodkhe, 42; Parmeshwar Damodhar Balap, 33; and Khan Sajavar Navaz Khan, 54 – are from Maharashtra. They were allegedly selling the drug near a government office in Secunderabad.

Officials also seized Rs 72,500 cash and four mobile phones.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th April 2026 9:21 pm IST

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