Four natives of Maharashtra arrested with 43 kg ganja in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad Enforcement team arrested four people and seized 42.9 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 21.5 lakh in Secunderabad on Saturday, April 4.

The accused – Vinay Shailesh Meshram, 32; Ganesh Shivnath Bodkhe, 42; Parmeshwar Damodhar Balap, 33; and Khan Sajavar Navaz Khan, 54 – are from Maharashtra. They were allegedly selling the drug near a government office in Secunderabad.

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Officials also seized Rs 72,500 cash and four mobile phones.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.