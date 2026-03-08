Drug peddler, consumer nabbed; 367 g of hash oil seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Khairtabad Zone Team, along with Musheerabad Police, apprehended a drug peddler and a consumer and seized 367 grams of Hash Oil during a raid conducted near Risalagadda, Havely, Bakaram under Musheerabad Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

Police identified the arrested peddler as Dovari Jyothi Ratna Pradeep (34), a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and currently residing at Balaji Nagar, Yapral in Hyderabad. The consumer was identified as Kota Vijay Kumar (46), a resident of Golkonda Cross Roads, Musheerabad.

Acting on credible information, the Task Force team conducted a raid on March 7 and caught the accused while Pradeep was allegedly waiting to deliver the narcotic substance to Vijay Kumar. During the operation, police seized 53 small plastic containers of Hash Oil weighing a total of 367 grams, along with a two-wheeler and three mobile phones.

Drug procurement network

During interrogation, Pradeep reportedly confessed that he had been procuring Hash Oil in bulk with the help of his associate, Shaik Mahaboob Basha of Guntur, from a supplier identified as Tambeli Chatrapati alias Tirupati from Visakhapatnam.

Police said the drug was purchased in bulk plastic containers for around Rs 50,000 per litre, after which it was repacked into small containers of approximately 5 grams each and sold to consumers for Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per packet, making illegal profits.

Investigators said Mahaboob Basha allegedly maintained contact details of drug consumers and arranged conference calls with Pradeep whenever supply was required.

Turned to drug trade due to financial issues

During further enquiry, Pradeep told police that he had migrated from Guntur to Hyderabad a couple of years ago and was staying with Mahaboob Basha in a rented house at Balaji Nagar.

Facing financial difficulties, he allegedly became involved in procuring and supplying the narcotic substance “Hash Oil” to consumers in different parts of Hyderabad on the instructions of his associate.

Previous cases against accused

Police said Pradeep was previously arrested in 2022 by the Prohibition and Excise Station, Guntur, in a Hash Oil case and was remanded to judicial custody.

Similarly, the consumer Kota Vijay Kumar was earlier arrested in Crime No. 74/2022 under Sections 29 and 8(c) r/w 20(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act at Chaitanyapuri Police Station under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

Accused handed over to Musheerabad police

After the raid, the apprehended peddler and consumer, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Station House Officer of Musheerabad Police Station for further legal action.